Albany man arrested and charged with arson

Albany Fire Department was dispatched to the Clinton County Jail around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in one of the storage rooms.

Upon investigation from Kentucky State Police Arson Investagtor Alex Wesley and the State Fire Marshall’s office, it was determined that the fire inside the jail was a result of arson.

Adam L. Smith, 31, of Albany, was arrested today (Wednesday) at 1:18 PM CST at the Albany Police Department and charged with one count of arson, 1st degree and 20 counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st Degree. Smith, a Clinton County Deputy Jailer, is believed to have intentionally started a fire in a storage closet inside the jail that was occupied by 19 inmates and 1 other deputy jailer according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to the police report, no one was injured and the inmates were evacuated and moved to Russell and Pulaski County jails. State and local fire officials stated that the entire jail suffered extreme smoke damage.

Smith was lodged in the Adair County Jail after his arrest. Detective Kenny Brown, Arson Investigator Wesley and the State Fire Marshall’s office are still investigating.

More details will be published in the November 16 edition of the Clinton County News.