Edith “Edie” Caldwell, 69, Albany, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at Jean Waddle Care Center, Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky. She was the wife of the late Herman Caldwell.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Jo and Brent Beaty and Jennifer and Kenny Joe Mason, all of Albany; a son, Vern Fortin, Washington state; three step-children, Randall and Robert Caldwell and Belinda Esteline, all of Michigan; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Community Full Gospel Church with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.