Charlie Andrews, 84, McMinnville, Tennessee and a native of Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Limuel Frethias and Agatha Thomas Andrew, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy Arlene Stanley and a son, Richard Dewayne Andrews.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah N. Andrews; five daughters, Sarah Andrews (Jason) Murphy; Elizabeth Joan (Todd) Hovermale; Sandra Booher; Venetia (Jim) Carroll; Maria (Mike) Marmion; two sons, C. David (Lezlie) and Donald Edwin Andrews; also 24 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Hilltop Cemetery in Albany. Arrangements were made through Gardens of Memory Funeral Home in McMinnville. Online condolences may be made at gardensofmemoryfuneralhome.com.