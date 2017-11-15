James H. Cummings, age 54, Lexington, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his parents, Billy and Helga (Rabensteiner) Cummings; a daughter, Cassie Shelton; a brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Sheri Cummings of Winchester, Kentucky; an uncle, Donnie Cummings, Albany; and two nephews, Alex Cummings and Chris Brown.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Beech Bottom Cemetery.