What students are thankful for this Thanksgiving …

What Mrs. Patricia Riddle’s Kindergarten Class is Thankful For

Serenity Smith- I am thankful for God and Jesus.

Annie Brady- I am thankful for my brother and puppy.

Lelum Groce- I am thankful for my Mom and Dad.

Anna Heist- I am thankful for Jesus and my parents.

Addison Craig- I am thankful for my dog, Mommy and Dad.

Aleena Eason- I am thankful for all the good food.

Matthew Dicken- I am thankful for my Dad.

Kaylee Duvall- I am thankful for my family.

Hunter Thompson- I am thankful for my family.

Daniel Kennedy- I am thankful for my Mom and Dad.

Junior Young- I am thankful for my family and friends.

Jazzlynn Dalton- I am thankful for having dinner with my family.

Cooper Neathery- I am thankful for my cousins.

Bubbie Stuber- I am thankful for my family and doggie.

Caylee Ball- I am thankful for my family and friends.

Emily Perkins- I am thankful for my Mom and Dad.

Jacob Beaty- I am thankful for my Mom and Dad.

Cainen Moons- I am thankful for my Mom and Dad.

Gabriella Turner- I am thankful for my friends.

Shawn Barker- I am thankful for Jesus, my Mom and Dad.

Maddie Bell- I am thankful for my friends.

Gavin Coomer- I am thankful for my Mommy and Daddy.

Ms. Lezlee Young Preschool Morning Class

I am thankful for…

Will Casada- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Brothers, Pop, Ma, Granny, Friends, Dog, dirt bikes, bicycle, and food.

Chace Detherage- I am thankful for- Baby, Brother, and friends.

Emmitt Durham- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Brother, Dog, Cousins, Schools.

Taylor Duvall- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Sister, Princess Bike, toys, live bird, and Nana.

Kinslee Garner- I am thankful for- Baby brother, Mommy and Daddy, and my house.

Skylan Garrett- I am thankful for- My playground, my bed, Toys, Grandma, Grandpa, Brother, Sister, Baby Mom and Dad.

Gunner Griffin- I am thankful for- House, IPad, Mommy, My shirts, Teachers, and Debbie.

Allyson Hall- I am thankful for- Mommy, Dad, Sister, Poppy, Mi Mi.

Jaylee Huddleston- I am thankful for- My family, and home.

Conner Jones- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, brother, and sister, refrigerator, and freezer popsicles.

Adrian Osorio- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, grandpa, granny, brother.

Colt Perdue- I am thankful for- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, Home, my clothes.

Abigail Reneau- I am thankful for- Brother, Sister, Mother, Daddy, Austin, Ansley, Kelly, Nanny, Margaret, papa.

Amelia Reneau- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Brother, Grandma, Butchie my Dog, Kelly, and Chrissy.

Braxton Riddle- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Sister, Spiderman Motor Bike, My gator, Pa and Granny.

Kaylee Shelton- I am thankful for- Mom, Sister, Dad, and my schools.

Tenley Spears- I am thankful for- Sister, Mom and Dad, Keaton, my dodge, and my dog, My Teachers, all of my cousins, and aunts.

Braylen Wilburn- I am thankful for- Dad, Mom, Williow, Bicycle, My house.

Ms. Lezlee Young Afternoon Class

I am thankful for…

Sierra Barber- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Baby sister, and my puppies, Kitty, and Nay, Nay.

Preston Barker- I am thankful for – My family, and school.

Levi Brown- I am thankful for – My family, School, Friends, and Toys.

Gracie Feaster- I am thankful for- My family and Ms. Lezlee.

Damon Mason- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, Nana, My house.

Aleyna Ramirez – Mazariegos- I am thankful for- Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister.

Skylar McGinnis – Mom, Dad, Sister, My dog, Cat, and turtles, my stuffed animals and my wrestlers.

Tanner Moore- I am thankful for- Mom and Dad, and Brother.

Braylee Orton- I am thankful for- Mom and Dad, and Baby, and sister.

Nicholas Perdue – I am thankful for- Mom and Dad, baby brothers, toys.

Tyler Perdue – I thankful for- Mom and Dad, Baby brothers, toys.

Mitchell Rich- I thankful for- My family, Friends.

Leigha Smith- I am thankful for- Mom and Dad, Brother, My new baby, Sadie, and my little pups, Nana and Pa.

Alanna Taylor- I am thankful for- my family, and friends.

Hannaley Vasquez- I am thankful for- my family, and Baby.

Carson Wells- I am thankful for- my Family, new baby, and school.

Ms. Stephanie Logan and Ms. Angela Glidewell

All Day Preschool Classroom

Annsley Shelton- I am thankful for- My Momma for cleaning the house.

Brody Boils- I am thankful for- my toys.

Cannon Stearns- I am thankful for- I am thankful for being nice.

Courtney Hill- I am thankful for- When people give me stuff.

Delanie Hill- I am thankful for- My room, my toys, Mommy and going to the park.

Dominic Clark- I am thankful for- My family.

Jacob Voris- I am thankful for- Mommy and Daddy.

Jeremy Thrasher- I am thankful- My friends.

Joslyn Burchett- I am thankful for- Mommy and Daddy.

Justice Barnes- I am thankful for- Mommy and Daddy.

Kayden Thrasher- I am thankful for- Mommy and Daddy.

Kenli Thrasher- I am thankful for- My family.

Kenzlee Meadors- I am thankful for- Mommy, Daddy, Nannie, Papa, Sara.

Klohe Smith- I am thankful for – My family.

Lillie Conner- I am thankful for- Mommy, Daddy, and my sisters.

Nahla Gibson- I am thankful for- Mommy, Daddy, and my sisters.

Paisley Voris- I am thankful for- Hugs and Kisses from my Mom.

Sara Thrasher- I am thankful for- My family.

Tully Upchurch- I am thankful for- my Happy Meal.

Charlie Gray- I am thankful for- Nana, and cars.

Ms. Jamie Cooksey‘s Morning Class

I am thankful for…

Maverick Aguirre- I am thankful for- My family, my toys, Daddy, Abby, my sisters, Mario, Michelle.

Breann Burns- I am thankful for- Mommy, Daddy, my cat, Grandma and Pa, Pepaw and Erin.

Ava Craig- I am thankful for- My Mommy and Daddy, buddy, all of my friends. Pa and Flossie, Savannah, Aunt Lacy and Grandma, Mamaw.

Raylon Foster- I am thankful for- Mamaw, my mama Joni, Daddy my pawpaw Fred and my nannie, Gary and Penny.

Carly Jones- I am thankful for- Breann, Mom, Addison, Harper, Allie, and Daddy.

Eli Jones- I am thankful for- Mommy, Daddy, Braxton, Pa, and Ma.

Grady Keisling- I am thankful for- Mom, Daddy, Nick, Michelle, Nana, and Pa, Memaw.

Liam Kriek- I am thankful for- Having sleepovers, my Mommy, my Daddy, my Sister, my Nanna, my Papa.

Stella Mims- I am thankful for- My nana, my dog, named Maggie and poppy that ran away, my best friend Isabella, who’s in kindergarten and my Mommy.

Kate Moons- I am thankful for- Grandma, Meme, Nana, Clint and Clay, James, Mommy and Daddy.

Rowan Musk- I am thankful for- Harper, Kiley, Reif, Brady, Mason, my Mommy, my Daddy, my grandma name Gi Gi, my other grandma named Mamaw, my babysitter Ms. Phoebe, Ms. Jamie, Kentley, Breann, Raylon, and Liam.

Kiley Myers- I am thankful for- the lord the earth, and city. my Mommy, Daddy and brother, my granny and pa my aunts, Uncles and cousins, my teacher, my best friends.

Kentley Pardon- I am thankful for- my Mommy and Daddy and my little brother, my grandparents, my friends at school, my parents, sister, my grandpa and grandma, everybody in my class.

Allie Plaunt- I am thankful for- My parents, sister, my grandpa, and grandma, everybody in my class.

Makayla, Roberts- I am thankful for- Ms. Jamie, My Mom, and my Dad, Hayden, my kitty at my house.

Reif Shafer- I am thankful for- Jesus, Mom and Dad Delanie, Brady, Chase, Raylon, Maverick, aunts, grandmother and pa pa

Chase Shaw- I am thankful for- my Daddy and my Mom, Brady and Buddy.

Kiara Stearns- my Mom and Dad and my toys.

Harper Thompson- I am thankful for- my family, my aunt’s my grandmas, my sister and my brother, pa- pa Chris.

Brady Watson- I am thankful for- my grandpa, grandma, Mom, Dad, Braxton, my friends, Tytan, Mac, my grandma Sharon.

Ms. Jamie Cooksey’s Afternoon Preschool Class

I am thankful for…

Nataley Ayers- I am thankful for- Daddy, Ma- Ma, and Pa- Pa, JJ, Sarah.

Sarah Ayers- I am thankful for- Daddy, Mommy, Papaw, Bubby, and Nataley.

Charlie Baker- I am thankful for- Momma, Dad.

Kenzie Crawford- I am thankful for-Mommy, Chloe, Daddy, Kaylie, JJ, Uncle Brian.

Ariana Garica- I am thankful for- My Mommy, Daddy and sisters.

Alyssa Glidewell- I am thankful for- Ma- Ma and pa –pa, Daddy Mommy, Pa Jack, Grammy, Granny Barb.

Kaylie Haddix- I am thankful for – my family and my teachers.

Jonah Harper- I am thankful for- my family, my toys I get to play with, my video games.

Andy Reed- I am thankful for- my Mommy, Aunt Jo Jo, Josh, Nannie and my family.

Olivia Riley- I am thankful for- Mommy, my brother, Ms. Jamie and Ms. Janet.

Bradley Stearns- I am thankful for- my family, Gracie, my friends.

Axton White- I am thankful for- my Mom and Dad brother and sister.

Kaydan Wilt- I am thankful for- my family, Aunt Carla, Uncle Russell, Eli, Bailey, and Ally, all the people I love.

Ms. Tiffany Norris’ Kindergarten Class

I am thankful for…

McKinley– my family, Mia, Charlie, and my kitty.

Lukas– my family and my dog.

Wayde– God, my family, my Mom, my Dad, and my friends.

Isabella– my Dad, my Mom, my family, Gi Gi, and my dogs.

Bristol– my family and my dog.

Joshua– my family, food, and my toys.

Amiya– my family, my friends, Alex, and my cats.

Destiny– my family, my dog, and my cat.

Jaeli– my Mom, my Dad, my house, and my dog.

Ali– my Mom, my Dad, my family, and my dogs.

Kayden– my Dad, my Mom, my dog, and my car.

Autumn– my Mom and Dad, my sisters, my cats, and flowers.

Alex– my Dad, my Mom, my pets, my friends, and my family.

Clayton– my Mom, my Dad, Chris, and Tessa.

Gunner– my Dad, my Mom, my friends, and my dogs.

Zoey– my family, my dog, and my kitty cat.

Annabelle– my family, my friends, and food.

Aleeah– my family, my friends, and my home.

Sydney– my sister, my Dad, my Mom, and food.

Brylee- my Mom, my Dad, and my family.

Rylan- my family, my friends, my aunts, and my dogs.

Karsen- my Mom and Dad, Zoey, Landon, and my family.

I Am Thankful For…

The following are what students from some classes at the Early Childhood Center are thankful for this upcoming Thanksgiving.

————————————-

Mrs. Tammy Cook’s Class:

* I am thankful for my dirt bike and my family-Waylon Warinner

* I am thankful for my horse and all my family-Reese Beaty

* I am thankful for my bide, toy race cars, and may helmet-Brylin Stearns

* I am thankful for my dogs and my mom-Alayna Cravens

* I an thankful for my mom and my dad- Miah Feaster

* I am thankful for my bike and my mom-Kiley Dicken

* I am thankful for kittens and dogs-Travis Hutcherson

* I am thankful for my dog Chevy and my Nana’s dog Ozzie-Callie Burch

* I am thankful for my bicycle and my house-Sadie Craig

* I am thankful for God and my mom-Gracie Griffin

* I am thankful for my family and my mom-Kayleigh Marcum

* I am thankful for Jesus and for everybody in my town-Emmalyn Lee

* I am thankful for my whole family and Jesus-Kayden Glidewell

* I am thankful for my mom and dad-Aiden Jones

* I am thankful for my mom and my family-Esther Mielu

* I am thankful for my dad and my mom-Sarv Patel

* I am thankful for Sarv and my dad-Saumy Patel

* I am thankful for my family and God-Waverly Guffey

* I am thankful for my family-Adam Morgan

* I am thankful for my family, my sisters, and my cat-Izabella Garcia

* I am thankful for my family and Mrs. Flossie-Josue Lopez

Ms. Jackie Frey’s Kindergarten class: I Am Thankful For…

* My life and being alive and also God–Layden Moss

* My family and Ms. Wanda–Travis Duvall

* My family and toys–Caylee Groce

* My family, my dog, Ms. Jackie and Ms. Wanda–Channy Burchett

* My mom and little brother–Madison Poore

* Mom, dad, my brother and my school–Kenlee Guffey

* My family, my teachers, my friends, and Jesus!–Victoria Brown

* My family, toys, food and Santa Claus–Sophie Caroline Muse

* My family and baby sister–Zachary Clark

* My church and my family–James Moons

* My family and Thanksgiving–Matthew Bulubenchi

* My family and the Hatchimal I am getting for Christmas–Jalynn Simmons

* For God, Santa and everyone else–Caleb Copley

* Jesus and my family–Macara Turner

* My mom and dad, the toys they give me and for Abbie–Zander Tallent

* My family and friends-Bentley Pedigo

* My family and my class-Nathan Bulubenchi

* My mama and my daddy-Carley Thrasher

* My dad and my mom-Kayla Brown

* My mom and dad and my friends-Heidi Huddleston

* We are thankful for our families and our students-Ms. Jackie and Ms. Wanda

Mrs. Lisa Smith’s Kindergarten Class. I Am Thankful For…

* Savannah Abston-My family and my pets.

* Hayden Coyle-My family, cars and games.

* Kamryn Duvall-My family, my friends and my school.

* Trinity Evans-My daddy, my baby brother, my big brother, my mom and Pa Pa.

* Tucker Godsey-My mom, my dad and my Playstation.

* Serena Guffey-My church, my family and my house.

* Trenton Jones-My mom, dad, sisters, Nana and Pa.

* Braden Lowhorn-My toy trucks and my family.

* Christopher McGatha-My mommy, daddy, bubby, and my bunk beds.

* Kaiden McGatha-My house, my toys and my family.

* Jeremiah Morris-God, my family and friends.

* Brennan Myers-My mom, my dad and my toys.

* Jaycee Parrigin-My whole family, my teacher Mrs. Lisa and my cat Callie.

* Kyndrix Riddle-My mommy, my daddy, and my kitten named Kona.

* Emma Shelton-My daddy, mommy, my sister Kassie and my church.

* Gracie Shelton-My mom, my day, my brother and my sister.

* Brooke Shelton-My family and macaroni and cheese.

* Trena Shelton-My mommy, my daddy, my sisters and my Nanny.

* Tyler Stowell-Mama, daddy and my Ninja turtles.

* Haven Tallent-My whole family and chocolate.

* Tristan Wallace-My family and my friends.

* Jarrod Wray-My famiily and my bike

Mrs. Tracy’s Kindergarten Class. I Am Thankful For…

* Mason Clark-God

* Hunter Hughes-God creating me

* Eli Goodan-My brothers

* Emma Smith-My family

* Brentley Detherage-My baby sister

* Kyndall Morrow-My family

* Sarah Proffitt-My family

* Destin Myers-My family

* Abury Davis-My brother and sister

* Anastasia Hutcherson-My mom

* Sophia Matthews-My mommy and my daddy

* Corbin Shearer-For having both of my parents

* Crystle Jacinto-My family and my dogs

* Summer Wireman-My Barbie dolls and my dog

* Aleiigha Goodman-God and my parents

* Owen Staton-My house

* Nickolas Jones-Jesus

* Kayden Pierce-My daddy and mommy

* Veronika Hall-My Lisha for bringing me to school

* Logan Denney-God

* Eva Brewington-My family