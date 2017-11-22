Christmas at Home food and toy drop-off locations announced

With the annual city/county Christmas at Home Food and Toy drive well underway, several additional drop-off locations have been announced.

New toys and/or non-perishable food items may now be dropped off through December 4 at the following locations: Albany City Hall; WANY radio station; Clinton County News; Family Dollar; Save-A-Lot; City Florist; McWhorter’s Variety Store; Dollar General Market; Fred’s; and the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s office.

Also, churches in the community still have time to collect non-perishable food items, which is desperately needed, by setting up collection boxes at their church through December 3.

Home deliveries of food and toys will be held December 10-15.

Individuals, businesses, or organizations wishing to assist in collecting items for the drive are asked to contact Albany City Hall at 387-6011.

Dana Turner and Susan Detherage of the Dale Hollow Yacht Club has collected several donations this winter and were able to purchase all kinds of toys for the Christmas at Home event which includes a food drive.