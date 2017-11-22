Clinton residents asked to complete online health needs survey

Clinton County residents: WE NEED YOUR OPINION!!

The Clinton County Health Department and Clinton County Hospital are conducting a community health survey.

The survey will provide us with insight on the health needs of our community.

The survey is for anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Clinton County.

The information gathered from the assessment will guide community leaders to address the health needs of Clinton County.

It only takes about five minutes to complete.

A link to the survey is also available on the Clinton County News Facebook page.

Mobile Survey : https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6J1OOA8gkS3xIz3