Barbara E. Beaty, 80, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at her residence. She was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin Beaty, Byrdstown, Tennessee; a daughter and son-in-law, Freda and Brett Henderson, Pendleton, Indiana; a sister and brother-in-law, Dianna and Roger Masiongale, Pall Mall, Tennessee; also one granddaughter, Hayley Henderson.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. William Corb Hicks officiating. Final resting place in Edgefield Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.