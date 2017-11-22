More candidates file for primary, but pace slows

After two dozen candidates got out of the gate in just the first few days after filing began for the 2018 May primary election in Clinton County, things decreased dramatically the following week, as only three new candidates tossed their hats into the ring.

The three persons who filed for local office through Monday, November 20 included Jeff Vincent, a former state trooper, who filed for sheriff; James W. Adkins filed for Constable in the first district; and Lonnie Parrigin filed for Magistrate in the fourth district.

All new candidates–in fact, all local candidates to date, are Republicans as no local Democrats had filed for any office as of press deadline.

Through Monday, some 27 local candidates have announced to seek election next spring.

Almost all county-wide incumbents have filed for re-election, as have several district-wide current office holders.

The most crowded county-wide races thusfar is for county judge/executive, where four persons have officially declared their candidacy, while three persons are in the running for the position of Clinton County Jailer.

Several judicial offices, as well as state and federal seats will also be on the ballot, with many of those candidates filing with the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort.

The deadline to file to be put on the May primary ballot is the end of January 2018 and the deadline to change party affiliation is December 31.