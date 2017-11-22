Letters to Santa deadline is December 7

Thanksgiving is already almost gone and that means the Christmas holiday is already here once again.

And with the arrival of the holiday season means the imminent arrival of Santa Claus in just a few short weeks.

In holding with tradition, the Clinton County News will once again be giving all children in Clinton County and everywhere else a chance to get their letters into the North Pole so Santa will know what they want for Christmas.

The annual Letters to Santa are now being accepted at the offices of the Clinton County News and the deadline to submit letters is 4 p.m. Thursday, December 7. Any letter received after that date will not be ensured publication in our annual Christmas section.

Letters can come from school classes, daycare centers or individuals and may be delivered in a variety of ways, including mailed, emailed, faxed or hand delivered…and again, the final date and time for Santa letters to be published in the Christmas edition is Thursday, December 7 at 4 p.m.

Classes, daycares, etc…are encouraged to submit letters to Santa sooner rather than later. The NEWS will accept letters anytime!

Merry Christmas!!