Get ready for some roundball with our Big Blue Preview

Clinton County News readers will find this week’s special section included with this issue that marks the arrival of the 2016-17 high school basketball season.

Our annual Big Blue Preview special section gives fans an early look at the players and cheerleaders and coaches who will be wearing the blue and white uniforms this winter and representing Clinton County.

With photos, coaches interviews and player profiles, the Big Blue Preview offers fans a close-up preview of the Lady Bulldogs, Bulldogs and cheerleaders we will be following and cheering on this season.

The 2017-18 season will get underway next Monday when the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs travel to Casey County in double-header action that gets underway at 5:30 p.m. in Liberty.

Finally after a long and busy summer and fall season, it’s time to head to winter activities, the holiday season, and a little high school roundball action.

GO BIG BLUE!