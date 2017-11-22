Out with the fall, in with the holidays . . .

City of Albany employees and Rick Tallent with Tallent Advertising, teamed up last week to give the main streets of Albany a holiday look. The crew removed the fall themed Foothills Festival banners and replaced them with Christmas themed banners in addition to installing the traditional snowflake lights and other holiday street decorations.

The changeover should set the mood for the upcoming first annual Albany Christmas Memories Holiday Celebration, planned for downtown Albany on Friday, December 1 from 4-7 p.m.