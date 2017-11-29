Dawgs grab first win, 75-58





The Clinton County Bulldogs took its first win of the season Monday night at Casey County by a final of 75-58.

The game was much closer than the final score depicted and the Dawgs seemed to struggle a bit early on, but once Clinton County settled into its game plan, all the hustle and determination paid off for the Bulldogs.

Casey County jumped out early in the game with a 3-0 lead as the Rebels knocked down a three pointer in the first 16 seconds of the game.

Clinton County’s Jackson Harlan scored first for the Dawgs with a jumper on the next possession to cut the lead to one point, 3-2.

Chase Guffey put the Dawgs on top with a field goal, 4-3, at the 6:41 mark, but back-to-back goals by Casey County put the Rebels up by three points, 7-4.

The Dawgs trailed most of the first quarter until Seth Stockton made a basket with 36 seconds remaining to tie the score at 13.

As seconds ticked away in the first quarter, Noah Pruitt made a shot off a rebound to put the Dawgs up by two after the first quarter, 15-13.

Casey County took the lead again early in the second quarter, 20-15, but the Dawgs fought back and tied the score at 20 at the 5:15 mark.

The Rebels scored three more points in the quarter, but during the final five minutes of the half, Clinton County began to pull away, putting together a 13-3 run with Harlan hitting a last second shot just before halftime from an out of bounds play, 33-23.

During the first half, Clinton County utilized its bench by seeing 10 different guys on the floor.

Both teams were showing good hustle on the hardwood. One of the biggest surprises in the first half was how the Bulldogs handled a small scoring drought, but continued to attack the basket until the baskets started falling again.

During the second half, it was all Dawgs as Clinton County continued to stay in control of the game.

At the two minute mark, Clinton County reached a 16 point lead on a three pointer by Harlan, 47-31, and reached a 21 point lead with five seconds remaining in the period.

Casey County threw up a three pointer at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead to 18, 56-38.

During the fourth quarter, it was all Clinton County even though Casey County didn’t throw in the towel throughout the entire game.

Both teams played hardnosed basketball and the determination from both teams was evident on the floor.

Clinton County did, however, prevail in the game and picked up its first win of the season. The Dawgs are 1-0 heading into Friday night’s home game against Franklin-Simpson. Tip off will begin immediately following the Lady Dawgs’ game.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 37

Stockton 19

Pruitt 6

Cross 4

Brown 4

Baker 2

Guffey 2

Hill 1

Clinton County’s Caleb Guffey went up for a shot in the lane Monday night against Casey County. Guffey finished with two points.

Seth Stockton scored two of his game total 19 during the first half against Casey County on Monday night. Clinton County won the game, 75-58.