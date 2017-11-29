Adaline Mae Stearns, age three months, of Earl Shelton Road, Albany, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at The Medical Center Albany.

She is survived by her parents, Austin and Abbigail Shelton Stearns; maternal grandparents, Billy and Maydell Groce Shelton, Albany; and paternal grandparents, Jennifer Poore Stearns and Jimmy and Diane Stearns.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at noon at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Burchett officiating. Final resting place in Shelton Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.