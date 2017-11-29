Juanita Parrigin, 70, Albany, passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was a member of Aaron Chapel Separate Baptist Church and daughter of the late Pate and Allie Pearl Asberry McWhorter.

She is survived by her husband, Gayle Parrigin, Albany; a son, Greg Parrigin, Bowling Green, Kentucky; two brothers, Luther McWhorter, Springport, Indiana and Tommy McWhorter, Albany.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Summers officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.