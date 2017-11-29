Bobby H. Lee, 71, Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at The Medical Center Albany. He was the son of the late Thomas Haskell “Hack” and Elizabeth Rachel (McIver) Lee and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Lee, Loucille Smith and Anna Guinn and two brothers, Thomas Bud and Johnny “Jay” Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Faye (Smith) Lee; a son, Jeffery L. Lee; two daughters, Debra (Marty) Marcum and Angela (Brad) Bell, all of Albany; a brother, Billy K. Lee, Hartford City, Indiana; two grandchildren, Dustin (Whitney Marcum and Makayla (Dougie) Raines; a great-granddaughter, Haven Rose Marcum; special nephew, Jimmy Guinn, all of Albany; also several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Campbell – New Funeral Home with pastors Jaimeson McCutchen and Ted Burchett officiating. Final resting place in Maupin Cemetery.