Jerry L. Perdue, 68, Albany, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Pickett County Care and Rehab in Byrdstown, Tennessee. He was a member of Albany United Church of the Nazarene, son of the late William and Mary Shelton Perdue and was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Perdue.

He is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eva Anderson, New Castle, Indiana; Alice and Dennis Welch, Scottsville, Kentucky; Linda and Jim Richardson, Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Funeral services were held Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Albany United Church of the Nazarene with Bro. David Dorn officiating. Final resting place in Cartwright Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany. Memorials are suggested to the family and may be left at the funeral home.