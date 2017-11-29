Logan Moody, 32, Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017. He was the son of the late Mike Moody.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Moody, Lexington, Kentucky; a brother, Justin Neis, Missouri; grandparents, Richard and Sarah Engle, Albany; an uncle, Jerry (Karla) Moody, Lexington, Kentucky; also several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made through Kerr Funeral Home of Lexington. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.