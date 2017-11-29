Bercie Dean Gibson, 81, Albany, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a member of Highway Church of the Nazarene, daughter of the late Charlie and Iva Albertson and was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Boils.

She is survived by her husband, G.A. Gibson, Albany; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Ricky Mudd, Glasgow, KY; Dana and DeWayne Dalton, Albany; a son, Chuck Gibson, Albany; nine grandchildren, Madison Flowers, Sarah Jessie, Dagan Conatser, Taylor, Karlee and Abby Gibson and Dexter, Darrian and Destin Dalton; two great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, one step-great-grandson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Minnie Sue and Glen Thrasher and Ruth and Ralph Cross; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Janet Albertson.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Highway Church of the Nazarene with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Highway Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.