Stanley “Jay” Stearns, 84, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Peggy Stearns.

He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Glen Liston; Vonnie and Mike Stearns; Rhonda and David Pritchett, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee; four sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Susan Stearns, Somerset, Kentucky; Ronnie and Michael Stearns, both of Byrdstown, Tennessee; Lonnie and Lorie Stearns, Albany; a sister, Minnie Thompson, IL; also 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.