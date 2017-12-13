Wayne D. Brooks, 66, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Livingston Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late William C. and Lucille Brooks and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Larry Dean Brooks.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Brooks, Byrdstown, Tennessee; three sisters, Carol York, Lucky Gerber and Brenda Rickard, all of Michigan; two brothers, Bill (Debbie) Brooks, Tampa, Florida; John (Charmin) Brooks, Michigan; also seven nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 24, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro Darion Jenson and Bro. Tanner Shomin officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.