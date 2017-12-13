Highway Bible Quiz Team takes first place

The Highway Nazarene Church Teen Bible Quiz Team competed at the fourth Kentucky District Teen Bible Quiz of the season on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Somerset First Church of the Nazarene. Ten teams from both the novice and experienced divisions competed in a complete round robin tournament. The Highway team had only one loss on the day and finished in first place in the novice division.

Individually, Ethan Rains was 4th and Eli Rains was 5th. The team is coached by Teresa Scott and Ammie Marcum.

Team members pictured left, left to right, are: Ethan Rains, Mattie Honeycutt, Eli Rains, coach Teresa Scott.