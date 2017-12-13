Grand jury true bills include charges involving high speed chase

A Greensburg, Kentucky man is facing a host of charges, including several felonies, in connection with a high speed chase through parts of downtown Albany early last month.

Tyler Burton, who will turn 21 on Christmas Day, according to the date listed on the true bills, was indicted last Thursday, December 7 on several charges related to the November 6 incident that caused damage to several vehicles and at least one local residence.

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, November 6 when the suspect led police on a high speed chase on at least four city streets before eventually ending in Burton’s arrest.

Burton faces the following charges: five counts of wanton endangerment first degree, Class D felonies, involving vehicles he struck or almost hit while evading police during the chase, including police officers.

He also faces charges of reckless driving (a misdemeanor); theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $10,000 in relation to a stolen truck; two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500 but less than $10,000, in relation to the theft of another truck and a four-wheeler; three counts of criminal mischief first degree by destroying or damaging property of three individuals during the pursuit, all Class D felonies.

Further charges include carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; fleeing or evading police first degree (vehicle) and fleeing or evading police first degree (on foot), Class D felonies a misdemeanor charge of speeding.

Burton is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on January 11, 2018 in Clinton Circuit Court.

The grand jury also returned the following true bills last week:

* Jamie Herald, the alleged offenses of persistent felony offender first degree (three counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500 but less than $100 in relation to stolen household items; burglary second degree (Class C felony); criminal mischief first degree by causing more than $1,000 in damage to a residence; and criminal trespass first degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about July 5.

* Shannon Hearld, the alleged offenses of persistent felony offender second degree (three counts); criminal trespass first degree (Class A misdemeanor); criminal mischief first degree by causing over $1,000 in damage to a residence; theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500 but less than $10,000 by taking numerous household items from a residence; and burglary second degree (Class C felony).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about July 5.

* Jessica Cross, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking or disposition in relation to taking or exercising control over a 2011 Hyundai with a value of more than $500 but less than $10,000.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about October 14.

* Edward J. Adams, the alleged offense of receiving stolen property by retaining of disposing of a green Polaris Trail Boss four-wheeler.

The alleged offense occurred on or about September 16.

* Sue Gilbert, the alleged offenses of disorderly conduct second degree (Class B misdemeanor); resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor); alcohol intoxication (misdemeanor); wanton endangerment first degree, Class D felony, by allegedly…when she was intoxicated while walking in and out of traffic…with her five year old minor child; assault third degree (two charges) by assaulting an emergency service worker, a deputy sheriff (Class D felonies; and assault fourth degree (Class A misdemeanor) by assaulting another person.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about September 3.

* Harold W. Huddleston, the alleged offense of criminal mischief first degree, Class D felony, by destroying or damaging property of another causing loss of over $1,000.

The alleged offense occurred on or about July 15.

* Kaitlyn Matthews Casada, the alleged offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition by taking or exercising control over several tools having a value of over $500 but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.

The alleged offense occurred on or about July 15.

* Cody Casada, the alleged offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition by taking several tools belonging to another person, having a value of over $500 but less than $10,000.

The alleged offense occurred on or about July 15.

* Jamie Matthews, the alleged offenses of criminal mischief first degree, Class D felony, by causing property damage of more than $1,000; and, complicity to theft by unlawful taking over $500 when aiding or abetting another in the offense of theft by unlawful taking over $500.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about July 15.

* Glenn Lee Russell, the alleged offenses of marijuana cultivation, five or more plants, Class D felony and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about September 26.

* Barry Latham, the alleged offense of theft by deception by issuing a check in the amount of $4,239.43 to a local realty company, knowing it would not be honored by the drawee, a Class D felony.

The alleged offense occurred on or about September 30.

* Shannon M. Roberts, the alleged offense of complicity to theft by failure to make required disposition by aiding or counseling another to commit the offense of theft by failure to make required disposition.

The alleged offense occurred on or about July 20.

* Jacob T. Ingram, the alleged offenses of theft by unlawful taking or disposition less than $500, Class A misdemeanor, by taking or exercising control over a T-shirt; possession of a controlled substance second degree, Class A misdemeanor; no motorcycle/operator’s license; and, possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about May 11.

* Barry R. Latham, the alleged of offenses of burglary second degree, Class C felony, by entering a dwelling unlawfully and taking control of automobile keys to a 2002 Nissan and theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500 but less than $10,000, Class D felony, by taking or exercising control over the 2002 Nissan.

The alleged offense occurred on or about October 13.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Those individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)