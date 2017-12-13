City approves first reading of ordinance that allows high speed internet lines in Albany

Albany City Council, meeting with five of six members present last Tuesday, December 5, unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance granting Duo County Telecom a non-exclusive franchise to run high speed internet communication lines on city rights-of-way in some areas of Albany.

The contract, which is for a 20 year period, will apparently be done in phases, according to representatives of Duo County that were present for the meeting.

The franchise had been let for bids and Duo County was the only bidder for the local franchise service.

Duo County Telecom is a sub-contractor with the state to provide state-of-the art higher tech internet access across the state and will focus initially on such entities as schools, libraries and government offices, and so forth.

Duo County hopes the first phase of the work is complete by next summer and then it plans on making service, where lines are available, to residential customers who may wish to have a internet company option.

Second and final reading and passage of the ordinance is expected to take place at the council’s next regular meeting.

The council again heard another update on the water office computer billing system which is now in the process of being upgraded and Pam Allred with the water department said the process is expected to be completed sometime this month.

It was noted the new system will add “late fees” to the bills each month up front, which will not have to be paid if the bills are paid on or by the “date due” date on the bill.

Kenneth Delk with the Albany Water Department also gave an update, saying the department has been working on several leaks over the past few weeks but also noted the new water tank in the Bald Rock area seemed to be working and helping with water pressure issues to areas of eastern Clinton County.

Albany Police Chief Ernest Guffey also updated the council on the new police cruisers recently purchased by the city with the help of grant money. He said three of the five cruisers were already on a lot in Lexington with two more to arrive later. The vehicles will be sent for detailing, such as signage, lights, sirens, etc. and are expected to be available by early 2018.

Albany Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher also spoke about the first annual Christmas Memories event and tree lighting ceremony that had been held on December 1 in downtown Albany, sponsored in part by the Downtown Revitalization Committee.

Estimates are that at least 400 people or more attended the inaugural program, which is expected to become an annual event.

Allred and City Clerk Melissa Smith also noted that the annual city-county Christmas at Home toy and food drive, which unofficially ended December 10, seemed to be going extremely well as of last week and total numbers on children and families benefitting will be published later.

Food and toys collected by businesses, individuals, organizations and many churches are being distributed throughout this week and food and toys will be taken right up through the Friday, December 15 deadline and may be left at city hall.

Mayor Nicky Smith, prior to the meeting being adjourned, on behalf of himself and council members, wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for January 2, 2018 at 5 p.m. at city hall and is open to the general public.