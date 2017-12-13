Christmas Village helps 114 youth purchase gifts

This year’s Christmas Village “Santa’s Workshop” was held last Thursday night and when it was all said and done, 114 kids went through the village and bought presents for their family members.

The Christmas Village is an opportunity for kids to shop in a safe environment without the presence of their parents in order to buy them gifts without them knowing what those presents are.

Other than buying gifts, kids can participate in several activities during the night like in top photo where Mrs. Claus read stories and sang and danced with the kids.

Another sight for the kids is of course Santa himself, who was on hand to take orders from children for Christmas as seen in the photo below right.

“Christmas Village continues to be an annual tradition for the Clinton County Extension Homemakers as well as many children and families throughout the community,” Christy Guffey, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science said. “This year, 30 teen and adult volunteer ‘elves’ assisted 114 shoppers with purchasing gifts for up to six members of their families. The event allows children to buy their own special gifts for family members so there are true surprises when gifts are exchanged. A total of 239 individuals attended the event. It was one of the largest events we have had in a number of years.”

The Homemakers Council looked to partner with other civic, church, or youth groups and/or businesses to host Christmas Village this year since several members voiced concern over demands on their time to organize and work at the event. Community minded individuals from schools, churches, businesses, and those with giving hearts stepped up to the plate. Whether it was dropping off gift items, wrapping supplies, or working the night of the event, community volunteers made Christmas Village happen this year.

“I know I would miss someone if I tried to list each individual (some of them are pictured), but the Homemakers truly appreciate the support for Christmas Village. Special thanks to FCCLA, FBLA, and 21st Century After School Programs for support with creating items as well as student members who served as shopping guides and gift wrappers,” Guffey said. “A huge thanks to Mrs. Jingle, Barbara Booher, who continues to entertain children each year and is a critical part of the event’s success. Proceeds from the event, totaling over $1,200, will be used to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library as well as the annual Homemakers scholarship program.”

As is every year, children and adults alike look forward to visiting the Christmas Village. Without the help of the volunteers it wouldn’t be possible.

“Children really look forward to Christmas Village each year and put a lot of thought into each gift purchased. It’s a special time for families,” Guffey said.



