Relay for Life raises nearly $1,000 during ‘Pink Out’ night at C.C.H.S. last week

The Relay for Life held it’s annual “Pink Out” night at Clinton County High School last Tuesday night during the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs’ home game against Cumberland County.

Relay for Life Area Coordinator Amanda Messer said the Cheerleader team raised $477 and the High School team raised $500 during the night.

The night was also a time to recognize those who had fought the battle of cancer and won with those survivors being called out to the gym floor during halftime of the boys’ game.

Those who were on hand were, Amy Brown Gibson, Susan Cross, Kathy York, Johnny Russell, Angie York, Jennifer Harlan and Tonda Thompson.

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Last year, the American Cancer Society helped 4,600 cancer patients get rides to and from treatment, aided more than 530 people to manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment, and provided more than 16,700 nights of free or reduced cost lodging for patients.

In Clinton County alone, 11 people stayed at the Hope Lodge in Lexington, KY for a total of 118 night’s of free lodging.

Since 2007, when the Hope Lodge was opened, 118 patients from Clinton County have stayed a total of 1,167 nights, for a cost savings of $163,380 to patients and family members.