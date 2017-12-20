South Kentucky RECC People Fund grants awarded

Clinton County Schools Family Resource Coordinator Sandra Pharis is pictured above accepting a People Fund Grant check from Kevin Simpson, South Kentucky RECC Line Technician.

South Kentucky RECC has awarded People Fund grants to ten, worthy community organizations. The People Fund was started in 2004 at the request of members who wanted to financially help meet community needs not met by other agencies or resources.

To date, approximately 3,675 members are participating in The People Fund, which allows South Kentucky RECC members to “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with an average of 50 cents per participating member being contributed each month to the program. The most that it could cost a member is $11.88 each year.

Members interested in participating in The People Fund and rounding up their bill can sign up through the South Kentucky RECC member portal at www.skrecc.com. Click the link below The People Fund heading to sign up your account(s) instantly. Members can also get an application from their South Kentucky RECC office or by calling their local office.

Any organization that wishes to apply for a grant can get an application on the SKRECC Web site at www.skrecc.com under the Programs and Services Menu. The next application deadline is January 31.