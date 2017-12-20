Dryden bowls 769 in Division 2 Regional Tournament

Daniel Dryden, a junior at Ezell Harding Christian School, Nashville, Tennessee, bowling against Donelson Christian Academy, bowled a 769 series in the semi-finals match of the Division 2 Middle TN Regional Tournament in Smyrna, TN on November 30. A 231 in the first game, 238 in the second game and a perfect 300 score in the third game gave him the 769 series which was the second highest series in the state that week. The team went on to win the Regional Tournament beating David Lipscomb Academy and will be heading to the State Tournament in January.

Daniel is the son of Dewayne and Patty Dryden of Nashville and grandson of Ruth and Gerald Dryden of Albany.