Food drive is a huge sccess

After a recent visit to Clinton Co. Care and Rehab, Ms. Mindie Anderson’s third grade class knew that they wanted to give back to the community somehow. They decided to start a school wide canned food drive and it turned out to be a huge success. Albany Elementary brought in over 1,000 cans. The top two classes to bring in the most cans were Ms. Christina Stearns’ class and Ms. Allison Jarvis’ class and both classes received a pizza party for all their hard work. The cans were picked up by City Hall, as seen below, and will be distributed throughout our community.