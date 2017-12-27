Wilma M. Hawkins, 91, Albany, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at The Medical Center-Albany. She was the wife of the late Elza C. Hawkins and a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by a sister, Joyce Dennison, Louisville, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Ruth Buster, Albany; also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating Final resting place in Choate Cemetery. Arrangements were made thought Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.