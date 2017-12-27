Brenda Hurst Riddle, 65, Albany, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017 at The Medical Center – Bowling Green.

She is survived by her husband, Jaynes Riddle; two sons and daughters-in-law, DeWayne and Jessica Riddle, Albany; Brian and Lori Riddle, Taylorsville, Kentucky; two sisters, Wanda Bowlin, Muncie, Indiana; Joan Carol, Georgia; three brothers, Howard Hurst, Corbin, Kentucky; Wayne Hurst, New Castle, Indiana; Tony Hurst, Indianapolis, Indiana; also four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nicky Richards officiating. Final resting place in Five Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.