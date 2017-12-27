James G. “Jim” Robinson, 64, of Albany and formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 in Albany. He was a stone mason, son of the late Dr. Daniel B. and Helen Robinson and was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Robinson and a nephew, Daniel Seth Robinson.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Robinson, Bowling Green, Kentucky; a son, Daniel Caleb Robinson, Texas; a sister, Laura Wilkins, Nashville, Tennessee; a brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Mary Lewis Robinson, Bowling Green, Kentucky; also two grandchildren and a nephew.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, who made the funeral arrangements.