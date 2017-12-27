Geneva L. Brown, 92, Albany, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at The Medical Center-Albany. She was the wife of the late Clayton Brown and a member of Central Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Bro. Larry and Mary Brown; Danny and Janice Brown, and Benny and Carolyn Brown, all of Albany; a sister, Melba Riddle, New Castle, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Geneiveve Cross, Albany; also eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 8, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown and Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating. Final resting place in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.