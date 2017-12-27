Guffey, Albertson to wed

Tim and Lisa Guffey are pleased to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Nandry Claire Guffey to Derek Reed Albertson, son of Donnie and Vicky Albertson. Nancy is the granddaughter of Kenneth Guffey and the late Ina Guffey and Julie Waid and the late Larry Waid. Derek is the grandson of Charles and Mary Maxwell and the late Reed and Vernell Albertson.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Albany Independent Baptist Church with reception to follow. Family and friends are invited to attend. Formal invitations sent to out of town guests only.