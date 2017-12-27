Air Evac Life Team visits Clinton County Area Technology Center

The Air Evac Life Team visited Clinton County Area Technology Center and shared career opportunities with Health Science students.

With plans to become a flight nurse, Clinton County High School senior Abbiegale Lowhorn got the chance to meet with the team and see first-hand inside the helicopter and what it would be like to be a part of the medical crew. Several other students who are planning to pursue a career in the medical/health field showed interest as well.

The three-member team made up of pilot, paramedic, and flight nurse landed their helicopter behind the new Clinton County Area Technology Center as students took cellphone videos and pictures.

Clinton County ATC currently offers Pre-Nursing, Pharmacy Technician, and Phlebotomy Technician Career Pathways. Health Science teachers, Mrs. Ashley King and Mrs. Billie Frye, were excited about this opportunity for the students to see the helicopter and hear about this important work.