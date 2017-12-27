Dr. Powell set to retire after practicing here for 44 years

December is a meaningful month for many people, but for Dr. William C. Powell it marks his retirement and 44 years of serving the families of Clinton County.

Dr. Powell graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Medicine in 1973 and soon afterward moved to Albany to start a family practice. At one point during that time, he was the only practicing physician in town.

Today most residents of Albany and beyond could share a touching story about how Dr. Powell and his staff cared for them or their family members through the years. With unparalleled care for their patients, the medical institutions they serve and a legacy of commitment to the community at large, it’s hard to close a practice that has meant so much to so many families.

It didn’t take long to recognize the loss to the community by closing the practice, so, after a lengthy search and multiple interviews the decision was made to keep the pracitice open under a new business leadership that will be known as Foothills Family Healthcare. Clinton County native and Nurse Practitioner specializing in Family Practice, Ashley Logan, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC., will be serving patients of the new medical service business.

Logan, with professional ties to the practice, and along with the existing staff, will continue to serve the community’s medical needs. Logan plans to continue the standard of providing comprehensive general and primary medical care for all ages of patients.

The NEWS plans to publish an indepth article next week detailing the practice Dr. Powell has operated here for over four decades.