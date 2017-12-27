Court approves budgets, telecommunication franchise

Clinton County Fiscal Court’s final meeting of 2017 was also one of it’s shortest, with a limited agenda and all motions passing without opposition. Five of six members of the court were present for the regular meeting held last Thursday evening, December 21.

The court first acknowledged receiving the monthly treasurer’s reports, voted to pay claims and bills as presented and approved fund transfers, including a sheriff’s office reimbursement to the county after tax collections began being received late this year.

The court then approved the Sheriff’s Department annual budget as presented, with Sheriff Jim Guffey saying the budget was unchanged from the past couple of years. The motion to approve the budget was made by magistrate Hershell Key and passed unanimously.

The court also approved the County Clerk’s office budget for the coming year. Clerk Shelia Booher noted there were only minor changes from last year’s totals, with this year’s expenses including such things as extra postage, etc. for mailing ballots due to 2018 being an election year. The motion to approve the clerk’s office budget was made by magistrate Ricky Craig and also passed unanimously.

Without discussion, the court approved second and final reading establishing a telecommunications, or high speed internet franchise, system requested by Duo County Telecom.

The franchise agreement, for a period of 20 years, will allow the company to run–under state contract–high speed internet lines along county rights-of-way, starting with areas such as schools, the library and government offices and then later offered to residential homes who may want to hook on to the service.

The franchise will have to be let for bids and the City of Albany has already granted the same such franchise to Duo County, which was the only bidder to provide the service to the city of Albany area.

The court, on a recommendation by Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong, and on a motion by magistrate Key, voted to re-appoint Dr. Charles Daily and Nancy Mims to the Clinton County Extension Service board.

Armstrong noted that both current members had expressed a desire to remain on the board, which is for a three-year term.

Third District Magistrate Terry Buster then presented the court with a petition from residents wishing to have a road in his district accepted into the county road system and who have agreed to pay for deed and other associated fees.

The first step in acknowledging the petition was to appoint a committee to view the road, then have that committee make a recommendation.

Judge Armstrong appointed Buster, magistrate Key and Clinton County Road Foreman Michael Craig as viewers and no votes were necessary.

Buster said the road name would be “Hoosier Hollow.”

With no other issues brought forth, the meeting, which lasted less than 15 minutes, was then adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, January 18 at 5 p.m.