Lady Dawgs grab two wins in Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs placed fourth in its tournament this past weekend as Clinton County hosted the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic.

Clinton County went 2-4 during the tournament, defeating Cumberland County and Dayton, 49-24 and 55-54 respectively.

The Lady Dawgs were defeated by Red Boiling Springs, 73-41, and Clay County, 66-37, moving its overall record to 4-13 on the year.

Clinton County 49

Cumberland County 24

Clinton County opened up its tournament with a game against neighboring Cumberland County. The Lady Dawgs kept control of the game from the tip off until the final buzzer sounded. During the first quarter, Clinton County scored 20 points compared to Cumberland County’s 11 with two three pointers by Gabby Beaty, two from Abby Young and one from Rylee Stockton. Rounding out scoring in the first quarter was Alexis Roberts with two field goals and a free throw.

During the second quarter, Clinton County held the Lady Panthers scoreless as the Lady Dawgs put up 11 points for a halftime score of 31-11.

Clinton County’s offense slowed down a bit in the second half, but the first half lead was plenty for the Lady Dawgs to maintain contol of the game and pull off the victory. In the third quarter, Clinton County outscored the Lady Panthers 7-4 and in the final quarter, Clinton County scored 11 points compared to Cumberland County’s nine for a final of 49-24.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stockton 16

Roberts 11

Beaty 8

Young 6

Mann 4

Hicks 2

Cope 1

Pirece 1

Clinton County 41

Red Boiling Springs 73

Clinton County got off to a rocky start in its second game of the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic against Red Boiling Springs on Friday night. Red Boiling Springs jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter score against the Lady Dawgs and Clinton County was never really able to recover.

During the second quarter, Clinton County was only outscored by two points, 14-12, for a halftime score of 31-16.

Red Boiling Springs continued to control the tempo of the game as the team added 22 points to the scoreboard in the third quarter. Clinton County continued to struggle from the floor and put up only 13 during the eight minute period for a third quarter score of 53-29.

Clinton County only scored 12 points in the final quarter as Red Boiling Spings put up 20. Clinton County lost the game by a final of 73-41.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mann 15

Beaty 6

Stockton 5

Roberts 5

Young 4

Thrasher 3

Pierce 2

Cope 1

Clinton County 55

Dayton 54

Clinton County’s third game of the tournament came down to the wire after Clinton County fell behind early in the contest.

During the first quarter, Clinton County put up 11 points as Dayton had the lead after the first eight minutes by putting up 15 points.

The Lady Dawgs buckled down during the second quarter and posted 13 points with the help of a three pointer each by Roberts and Stockton, four free throws by Braylee Mann and one from Joelie Hicks, 24-24.

During the second half, Clinton County continued to play with determination. Dayton was two points better in the third quarter by posting 16 points during the period. Clinton County put up 14 points, only to trail by two at the end of the third, 40-38.

As the final quarter rolled around, Clinton County continued to fight for the win. The scoring went back and forth throughout the final eight minutes. The game came down to two free throws by Hicks, which she made, to give the Lady Bulldogs the final edge in the game. Clinton County scored 17 points in the final quarter to best Dayton by one point, 55-54, and pick up its fourth win of the season.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mann 14

Young 11

Hicks 11

Roberts 11

Stockton 8

Clinton County 37

Clay County 66

Clinton County’s final game of the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic came against Clay County to determine third and fourth place in the tournament.

The Lady Dawgs opened up the game by scoring only 10 points compared to Clay County’s 17. During the second quarter, Clinton County continued to struggle by putting up only 12 points, but found itself down by only 11 at the half, 33-22.

Clinton County’s final two quarters of the game would seal the fate for the Lady Dawgs’ chances of grabbing third place in its own tournament as the Lady Dawgs scored only eight points and seven points in the third and fourth quarters repectively. Clay County put up 17 and 16 in the third and fourth quarters, giving the loss to the Lady Dawgs, 66-37.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stockton 14

Mann 6

Young 6

Beaty 3

Roberts 3

Hicks 2

Cope 1

Thrasher 1

Turner 1

Clinton County will be back in action on Thursday as the Lady Dawgs travel across state lines to play Pickett County, Tennessee. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

Rylee Stockton put up a shot during the first half of Friday’s game against Red Boiling Springs. Clinton County lost the game, 73-41.

Alexis Roberts drove the lane and drew the foul during the first half on Friday during the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic.