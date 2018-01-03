Virginia E. Murphy, 89, Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at The Medical Center – Albany. She was the wife of the late Millard Murphy and was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Murphy.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Perry Cogswell, Brownsburg, Indiana; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mickey and Peggy Murphy and Wayne and Sandi Murphy; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Randall Byrd, all of Albany; six grandchildren, Kimberly and Brian Cummings, Brett, Jason and Jordan Murphy and Paige Tallent and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.