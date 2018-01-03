Elizabeth Sloan Williams, 85, Albany, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Medical Center-Albany. She was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, wife of the late Jim Frank Williams and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lorene Norris and Imogene Hatfield; two brothers, Ivan and Arnold Sloan and two grandchildren, Tommy Ray and James Williams, Jr.

She is survived by a son, James Williams, Butler County, Kentucky; a brother, John D. Sloan, Albany; a grandson, Bobby Williams, Albany; also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating and Larry Hatfield delivering the eulogy. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.