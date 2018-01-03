Donna S. Sells, 68, Selma, Indiana and a native of Albany, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at her home. She was born in Albany April 25, 1949 to the late Otto and Lena Pauline (Willen) Lee and moved to the Muncie area in 1965. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur, Billy, Johnny and Glenn Lee; and two sisters, Norma Hurd and Patricia Poole.

Donna loved spending time with her grandchildren and celebrating holidays with her family. She was also an avid reader and loved to shop.

Survivors include her husband of thirty-eight years, George Sells; three sons, Ronnie (Tammie) Sells, Andy (Christine) Brown, and Stacy (Melissa) Brown; her grandchildren, Adam and Ethan Brown, Dakota, Hunter, and Brooklyn Brown, and Lillianne Holmes; brothers and sisters, Nelma Beaty, Stevie Lee, Monrie York, and Keith Lee; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private with final resting place in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements were made through Meeks Mortuary and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com.