Calvin C. Antle, 61, Albany, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late John and Lola Johnson Antle and was also preceded in death by a sister, Cora Jean Patterson and a brother, Danny Ray Antle.

He is survived by two brothers, Elvin and Henry D. Antle, both of Albany; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Bernard and Bro. Andy Cope officiating. Final resting place in Lands Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.