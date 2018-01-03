Christmas At Home sets new records

Thanks to the generosity of many local and area residents, the annual Christmas at Home toy and food drive set new records for the amount of collections as well as the numbers of underprivileged homes and children who benefitted from the annual event.

Now in its 14th year, the annual event to help collect food and toys for families and children across Albany and Clinton County has had altered numbers from time to time, dropping off some years and increasing in others, but according to event organizer Pam Allred, this was the best year yet and served more people, especially children, than ever before.

“This year is a record,” said Allred. “This is the largest in numbers of food and toys donated so far.”

When all collections were collected, boxed and delivered, some 300 homes in the county benefitted from the program, including some 545 children, both record numbers in 2017.

A total of 29 entities, including 12 churches, along with business, organizations and other groups, were involved in collecting food and/or toys for the drive.

There were four volunteers that helped wrap gifts and box food and deliveries to homes was again made by City of Albany employees, primarily from December 10-15.

Names of families and children are chosen in part by the help of local social services and local residents who know of families in need and have names put on a “wish list” to receive aid at Christmas time.

Churches primarily collected non-perishable food items through early December and have been a large part of the events success over the years.

Collection boxes for primarily toys (but food was also excepted) was set up at various businesses throughout the city and county leading up to the delivery dates.

The annual event is sponsored by the City of Albany, Clinton County Fiscal Court, Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County News and WANY 100.9 FM radio station.

All of the event sponsors would like to thank everyone, including individuals who donated in any way in making Christmas a little better for children and families in need this year.