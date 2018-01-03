Dr. William Powell hopes retirement brings, among other things, more time in Rupp Arena

Dr. William C. Powell officially hung up his stethoscope Thursday just before going into his 44th year as a doctor in Albany.

Dr. Powell continued to see patients on his final day in his office and feelings of sadness from his patients and employees were present, as well as feelings of happiness.

“I’m really looking forward to retirement,” Powell said. “It’s going to be interesting. Do a little traveling, reading, gardening … see how that goes.”

Looking bask at the past 43 years, Powell said the one thing he will miss the most is his patients.

“There have been people who have been seeing me for 30 plus years,” Powell said. “I’m going to miss seeing everyone. I don’t have any definite plans for retirement as of right now.”

Powell said one thing he does plan on is maybe visiting Rupp Arena more often and watching Kentucky games first hand.

“That’s part of the plan,” Powell said with a laugh. “I wish it could be for a better team.”

“I’d say 99 percent of my time has been enjoyable,” Powell said. “It’s been great. The people have been great, the patients have been great. I think they will be well taken care of.”

For the future of Dr. Powell’s office, he said the practice will be open only under a different name. Foothills Family Healthcare will house Clinton County native and Nurse Practitioner sepecializing in Family Practice, Ashley Logan, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC.

“I think she is a good nurse practitioner and will give Albany the level of care it needs,” Powell said. “With the new updates at the hospital and with all the qualified doctors in Clinton County.”

Powell said the staff at Foothills Family Healthcare will have a physician and nurse practitioner on staff and will offer the same level of care he has provided for the past 43 plus years.