The Year In Review – 2017





What a year that was – 2017. We decided that we wouldn’t allow alcohol to be sold, Molly Hatchet rocked us at the fairgrounds, we all looked towards the sky at a nearly total solar eclipse and we flocked to the courthouse square in larger than expected numbers for our first annual Christmas Memories.

Those were just a handful of the events that filled the pages of the Clinton County News for those 52 issues we published in 2017.

We talked about the weather, we watched tourism numbers increase, we followed some court trials and we wrote about crimes that would result in more court visits. On the athletic front, there were wins and losses, championships and heartaches, but like good fans, we followed (and covered) them all.

Before we completely close out the books on the year that was 2017, we are continuing our long-time tradition of bringing you, our loyal readers, one last summarized look at the events that shaped our lives during the past 12 months. We were honored to have served you during those past 12 months, and we are looking forward to bringing you the news that will make up the events of our lives in the coming year, 2018.

Happy New Year – and we hope you enjoy . . .

The Year In Review.

January News…The numbers are now in for the 13th annual Christmas at Home toy and food drive. During the 2016 campaign, a total of 245 households benefitted from the project, eight more than the previous year. And even though the number of children that benefitted was down from 513 in 2015, a total of 462 local children received assistance.

Kentucky State Representative Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown), an Albany native, was sworn in as Kentucky Speaker of the House during the first day of the 2017 Regular Session in Frankfort. Speaker Hoover represents the first Republican to receive the role of Kentucky House Speaker since 1921. David Cross, Hoover’s brother-in-law and a practicing attorney in Albany, will be Representative Hoover’s deputy council during this legislative session.

Clinton County will see more illegal open dump sites cleaned up in 2017 thanks to another grant from the Energy and Environmental Cabinet’s Department of Environmental Protection. The county was informed on December 29 that the Division of Waste Management approved $246,921 in 2017 funding under the Illegal Dump Grant Program, and Clinton will see a total of six dump sites cleaned up.

They took to the streets, bought ads, went door to door and worked social media sites like Facebook relentlessly. And those efforts paid off with a nearly 2-1 margin when the votes were counted shortly before 7 p.m. January 24. The movement that opposed the sale of alcohol in Clinton County was celebrating a big victory. The “no” votes were 2,300 while the “wet” votes were 1,288.

Construction on a section of realignment of U.S. 127 in Russell County is set to begin next week, meaning that the project has moved another step closer to seeing the highway being completed through Russell and Clinton counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently awarded a contract on the 34-mile, $24.2 million project which will begin at the banks of the Cumberland River to the Jamestown bypass.

February

February News…A trial that is expected to last two months is currently underway in Boston, Massachusetts, and is being closely watched and monitored by a host of Clinton County residents, including the immediate family members of the late Eddie C. Lovelace. Lovelace, a well-known Clinton County Circuit Judge who was considered a pillar of the community, died in September 2012, after contracting a deadly strain of meningitis following a series of injections he had received in Nashville earlier that same year. Barry Cadden is currently on trial in Boston after being charged with 25 counts of second degree murder. Cadden was the co-founder of the New England Compounding Center, also known as NECC, of Boston, where the steroids were being used to treat Lovelace, and a host of other patients were infected.

Lanny Bowlin, who was the last living former Mayor of Albany, passed away Friday, February 4 at his Albany home after a lengthy illness. He was 67. Bowlin was first elected to the office of Albany mayor in 1985, defeating three opponents and was re-elected in 1989. Prior to serving as mayor, he also served on the Albany City Council.

An afternoon of basketball action was featured Saturday, February 5 at Clinton County High School as 10 teams took part in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic. The event, in honor of Davis who died last summer, raised funds for the Robbie Davis Foundation that will provide financial support, mentoring and other opportunities for underprivileged athletes.

A proposed new marina on Lake Cumberland is back in the news again. In a Public Notice between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Commonwealth of Kentucky, details were laid out about the new facility. Rowena Landing South, as the new marina would be known, would be located at the end of Ky. 558 where the road ends in Lake Cumberland.

A crowd of supporters gathered in the CCHS cafeteria Friday night, February 17, during the Basketball Booster/WANY Radio Auction. Organizers report that about $6,000 was raised for the varsity basketball program during this year’s annual fundraising effort.

March

March News…After a two-year absence, the Clinton County Bulldogs boys’ basketball team laid claim to the championship of the 16th District Tournament Friday night, February 24. The Bulldogs earned the championship in a resounding fashion, leading wire to wire and cruising to a 60-51 win over district rival Russell County in the tournament played at Cumberland County High School. The Bulldogs also won their opening round in the 4th Region tournament at Diddle Arena with a 50-42 win over Greenwood.

A well-known local business owner and member of the Clinton County High School football coaching staff died suddenly Friday evening, February 24 after suffering an apparent heart-related incident. Mark A. Dalton, 55, died at The Medical Center – Albany.

The Clinton County Bulldogs basketball season came to an end Monday night, March 6 in the semi-finals of the 4th Region tournament. The Bulldogs lost to the Russellvile Panthers 73-49 to finish 23-10 overall.

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced Friday, February 16 that Clinton County has been certified as a Kentucky Work Ready Community in Progress.

“Time Changes and Pride Grows is the theme for this year’s annual PRIDE Spring Clean-up throughout the month of April, and with spring just days away, it means the even will soon follow. This will also be the 20th anniversary of the PRIDE program which was launched in 1997 and includes over 40 eastern and southern Kentucky counties, including Clinton. With the month of April just a couple of weeks away, local officials are seeking volunteers to help clean-up Clinton County in time for the always busy tourist season.

Paisley McIver was all smiles and maybe had a few tears Monday night, but the tears were from the overwhelming feeling of an entire gymnasium standing behind her. McIver was diagnosed with epilepsy and Monday night, March 20, the seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams played in honor of her and to raise awareness of her condition.

There will be a changing of the guard at the Tri-County Animal Shelter beginning April 1, following the resignation of current coordinator Janet Brummett, who has served in that capacity for the past several months and is credited with helping turn the conditions and concept of the local shelter around. The fiscal court voted to hire Tonya Costello to replace Brummett. The position is part-time up to 100 hours per month.

One of the most iconic and recognizable Southern Rock banks will be bringing its long lineup of hit songs to Albany this summer. Molly Hatchet, a world-wide recognized band that is best known for its 70s lineup and concerts, will perform at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on June 9, presented as an encore presentation of the Clinton County Tourism Commission in cooperation with the Clinton County Fair Board.

The trial in Boston of the co-founder of the New England Compounding Center (NECC) where tainted steroids were produced and resulted in the death of more than 60 people, including Clinton Circuit Judge Eddie C. Lovelace, came to an end last week. Barry Cadden had been on trial since January 25, charged with 25 acts of second degree murder When the jury returned the verdict, Cadden, 50, was found guilty of 57 of 96 charges, though none of those included the murder charge. He was found guilty on charges of conspiracy, fraud and racketeering and could face up to 20 years on each guilty verdict.

April

April News…A Clinton County woman who was involved in a tragic two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 738 (Wolf River Dock Road) and 127 Bypass last month died from injuries recently at a Nashville hospital. Peggy Groce, 67, died Thursday, March 30, eight days following the wreck that occurred on March 22.

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board elected officers for the upcoming year at its regular meeting March 30. Wayne Glover was elected chairman, Paula Little vice-chairperson, Gary Guffey, Secretary and Gina Poore, Treasurer.

The Clinton County School District’s Facility Plan of $34.6 million for all schools and the Area Technology Center, as amended, is one step closer to final approval after the district’s School Facility Planning Committee and Clinton County Board of Education, gave final approval to the document at separate meetings in April. The action followed a mandated public forum in which no members from the public commented or fielded questions.

A Clinton County physician has been indicted by a grand jury with the illegal distribution of controlled substances which allegedly resulted in the deaths of three residents, announced United States District Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Michael L. Cummings, 61, Albany, was charged with 18 counts of knowingly and intentionally dispensing Schedule II, Schedule III, and Schedule IV controlled substances (pain killers) to six patients without a medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice, and resulting in the deaths of three patients.

Residents who are currently receiving water, both in the City of Albany and Clinton County, will notice a slight increase in water rates with the May billing period. Albany City Council, at a special call meeting April 11, approved, on a split vote, to approve second and final reading of an ordinance adjusting rates for all water customers, including residential and commercial. The rate increase will be minimal, 10 cents per day or approximately $3 per month for residential customers.

The 2017 Relay For Life held Friday, April 21, with a goal of $52,000, saw that goal met and slightly exceeded after the program ended. Preliminary totals show $52,012.91 was raised from the local teams and individuals involved in this year’s efforts. Also, 33 cancer survivors were in attendance, one more than the previous year.

May

May News…Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey was put in the spotlight last week when a news crew from WKYT in Lexington ran a story stating Guffey was allowing his 10-year-old son, Derek, to sign official documents pertaining to a particular arrest made on March 5. It was a type of spotlight from the Lexington television station that was unexpected, Guffey says, and unfair reporting. The report has produced a firestorm of views on social media, with resulting comments being posted on both sides of the issue, both for and against Guffey and his actions, as well as the fairness of WKYT’s reporting job itself.

What was best described as a “throng” of people was on hand Monday, May 9 for the Open House event marking the change of the Clinton County Hospital to a member of the Bowling Green healthcare group, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation and name change of the local facility to The Medical Center – Albany.

This is the final week before one class of graduating seniors will make the transitions from student to alumni. Graduation is set for Friday, May 27. This year, as in recent years, the top three aren’t labeled as Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Historian. Their titles are First, Second and Third Academic Honorees. This year, Jack Garmon holds the top spot with a 4.244 grade point average. The second Academic Honoree is Katie Beth Williams with a 4.204 GPA and third Academic Honoree is Jordan Grant with a 4.156 GPA. Some 101 CCHS seniors will take part in the ninety-ninth Commencement Program.

The Clinton County Grand Jury, convening on May 5, indicted a Celina, Tennessee man, Ricky Lee York, 28, on three counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, one count of Arson first degree and Persistent Felony Offender in relation to a fire that destroyed a local resident’s home in March. Three people occupied the residence at the time of the incident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Fire Department and Clinton County EMS were called to the scene of what started out as a potential meth lab in the back of a vehicle and turned into the need to call the Kentucky State Police Bomb Squad on Tuesday, May 17. Trooper Jason Warinner made the initial traffic stop at Ace Hardware in South Albany. Police arrested Brian Marcum, 42, and Jacqueline Martin, 38, and both were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a meth precursor, possession of a destructive device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For the first time since 1977, the Clinton County Bat Dawgs defeated the Lakers of Russell County in baseball. The 1-0 victory came in the first round of the 16th District tournament at Metcalfe County and assured Clinton County a spot in the 4th Region tournament. Clinton County lost to Metcalfe County 8-3 in the championship game of the district.

Clinton County voters as well as Kentucky voters went to the polls on Tuesday, May 17 for the primary election. In Clinton County and Kentucky, James Comer won the First Congressional race and Rand Paul, the incumbent, won the U.S. Senate race in the Republican primary. In the Democrat Primary, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray won the U.S. Senate race and Hillary Clinton the Presidential race.

June

June News…The 2016 version of the Clinton County Fair is already here again. The start of the seven days and nights will kick off Saturday morning, June 11 with the annual baby show and continue through Saturday, June 18. The fair will not only offer something for everyone, but there will also be some changes, some subtle and at least one very noticeable to local residents, that being the re-arrangement of gate/carnival pricing.

The efforts of a relatively new group in Clinton County whose goal is to promote a healthier lifestyle among its citizens and especially youth here, was the subject of a Kentucky Education Television (KET) production that was released for public view last week. The KET segment took an up close look at the Clinton County Healthy Hometown Coalition and its recent efforts to change the lifestyle habits that have resulted in Clinton County being listed as one of the worst counties as far as chronic disease, obesity and premature birth rates and a host of other health issues.

A local resident is leading the way in an effort that she and several others are hoping will eventually make the county’s most hazardous highway intersection safer for motorists, resulting in fewer injuries and loss of life. Doris Farley, who lives on Hwy. 734, also known as Grider Hill Dock Road, has been working with other residents from that area as well as across Clinton County, in an effort to see the Kentucky Department of Transportation look into installing traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ky. 90 and Hwy. 734.

Albany City Council voted to renew its franchise agreement with Mediacom Cable at its regular meeting on June 7. The terms include a 10-year contract with Mediacom to provide local cable TV as well as a local customer service center at Albany City Hall.

The home of Kristy Neal and Tracy Shelton was a total loss after flames moved through the structure Monday morning, June 20. The home was located in south Albany, across from Gibson Motors. Although no one was home at the time of the fire, the family pet, a small house dog, perished in the fire and the family lost all their belongings.

A Celina, Tennessee man who stands accused of attempted murder of three local residents as a result of a house fire in early March, was arraigned in Clinton Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9. Circuit Judge David L. Williams set a trial date for 28-year-old Ricky Lee York for October 25 and 26 with a pretrial conference on August 11.

It’s not often something originating from Albany catches the attention of thousands of people across the nation, but last week, a post on the social media outlet Facebook from Chelsey Daffron regarding the Tri-County Animal Shelter turned some heads in a big way. The original post, which included pictures and a video showing graphic content of, in her opinion, mistreated animals at the shelter, even caught the attention of the Humane Society.

The latest addition to Mountain View Park is a new playground in place for smaller children to enjoy. What is referred to as the “toddler” playground arrived and was installed at the park last Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. The new playground will give some children around four years old and under, their own playground equipment and make the area safer, separating the smaller kids from the older, larger children.

July

July News…There will be a changing of the guard for the 2017-18 school term at Clinton County Middle School, as long-time educator, administrator and most recently principal at that school is retiring after almost three decades in education. Teresa Scott, a CCHS graduate, retires with 28.82 years as an educator in the school district.

After over a decade of planning, meetings, surveyings and nearly giving up, Tony Sloan and Tom Allen were all smiles last week when they met with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to sign the lease agreement for the Marina at Rowena. Sloan and Allen are the managing partners for the new marina that they will be building on Lake Cumberland in Russell and Clinton counties at Rowena Landing South.

The Freedom Baptist Association in conjunction with the Kentucky Changers WMU (Women’s Mission Union), came to Albany last week and completed construction at 15 different sites across the county.

Getting to know students and treating them with respect while making education fun is Angela Sloan’s goal this upcoming year at the Clinton County Middle School. Sloan was recently hired as principal at CCMS after Teresa Scott retired at the end of the last school year.

A review of surveillance video has resulted in the arrest of three Wayne County residents following a burglary at Bonnie’s Highway Gas Station last Tuesday night, July 11. Mary Rains, 21, and Christian King, 22, were arrested Wednesday and Larry Pyles, 28, was not arrested until Monday, July 17. All suspects are from Monticello.

The second annual Chamber of Commerce Job Fair will take place next Wednesday, July 26 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Clinton County Community Center. Chamber Secretary April Speck said there are several local businesses involved in this year’s fair and the response from last year’s job fair was a success.

“The World’s Longest Yard Sale” is set to begin its 30th year run in just one week, as the U.S. 127 Corridor Yard Sale will begin an almost 700-mile stretch next week and run through the heart of Albany and Clinton County. The official yard sale dates are Thursday through Sunday, August 3-6.

On Saturday, July 29, the doors will close for the final time at “Pierce’s Grocery.” Barb Pierce, who has run the store for the past 50 years, and most of that time with her late husband Bill, was still cutting sandwich meat on Monday for those coming in for lunch time.

August

August News…The Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Job Fair and according to Chamber Secretary April Speck, the event was better than last year. There were 83 job seekers last year and 100 this year, and there were two extra businesses, bringing the total number to 18 participants.

What must seem to have been a short summer vacation to many Clinton County youngsters will come to a end after this weekend, as students in the Clinton County school district will report to class to begin the 2017-18 school year on Monday, August 17.

Now, in Clinton County, and although small in numbers student wise, the county will have its first known Christian school, which began classes Friday, August 4. The Gospel Christian School, housed in the fellowship hall/annex of Gospel Baptist Church off Hwy. 1590 is located in the Hogback community.

Dr. Tracy Cross recently sold his medical practice to Commonwealth Health Center in hopes of bringing more surgeons to Clinton County.

Ricky Lee York of Celina, Tennessee, who was to stand trial in Clinton Circuit Court Monday, August 14 on attempted murder and three arson charges, accepted a plea agreement to one count each of assault and arson with a 15-year sentence to run concurrent. He will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

On Monday, August 21, Albany and Clinton County will be just outside of the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur beginning at about noon and ending some three hours later, just before 3 p.m. Viewers will see the greatest blockage of the sun–also referred to as the degree of “totality” at precisely 1:31 p.m. The Clinton County school system has also announced that it was following a trend of many schools across Kentucky to allow students to stay home when the “Great American Eclipse” occurs.

Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at 10:45 a.m. Monday to the shooting range at Foothills Outdoor Experience to find that Albany Police Officer Brad Cross had been wounded in an accidental shooting following training. He was hit in the thigh with a 12 gauge slug round.

For the fourth time in less than a year, Clinton County will have a new animal shelter rescue coordinator. Clinton County Fiscal Court voted to hire Jamie Scott-Cross full-time at $8.50 per hour.

Clinton County Fiscal Court set the 2017 tax rates at 6.5 cents per $100 assessed value on property and 7.8 on personal and tangible property, all the same as the 2016 rates. Meanwhile, Clinton County Board of Education opted to take the four percent compensating rate, on a 3-2 vote, setting rates at 44.3 cents per $1,000 assessed value on real and personal property, 53 cents on motor vehicle and three percent on utilities.

On Wednesday, August 23, a manhunt ended in southwest Clinton County after a police chase that began in Pickett County, Tennessee. Andrew Maxfield, 26, of Allons, Tennessee, was arrested at 4 p.m. on the Robert Page Road. The pursuit started in Pickett County after Tennessee State Trooper Eddie Gibson clocked a black SUV at 103 miles per hour.

September

September News…………….Clinton County Recreation Park Director Bobby R. Reneau, citing health concerns, has resigned that position effective August 31 after serving in that capacity for the past 18 years.

Albany City Police Officer Ricky Marcum decided to take on the roll of School Resource Officer (SRO) and is excited about his new position.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Albany City Police Department, made two arrests Thursday, September 7 that resulted in 37.77 grams of meth and other drugs seized, worth nearly $4,000 on the street. Lloyd Hack Smith and William R. Siggers were both arrested at Smith’s residence on Elm Street in Albany.

Albany Mayor Nicky Smith has announced the city has received two grants, one a $50,000 matching grant from the USDA Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to go toward purchasing five new police cruisers for the police department. The second is a $120,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Local Government (DLG) to fund over 40 new fire hydrants for the city.

Over 80 people who share a love of Albany and Clinton County crowded into the closed off section of Jefferson Street on the south side of the courthouse square on Saturday night, September 16 to enjoy the most unique event ever staged here, a fundraiser for the Clinton County Community Foundation–the “All for Benny” gala.

The Kentucky State Police has reported the arrest of a Clinton County Deputy Jailer as the result of an ongoing investigation. Tony Denney, 50, of Albany, was arrested Wednesday, September 13 and charged with official misconduct and promoting contraband within the Clinton County Jail.

Tax rates for the Clinton County School District will remain the same as the 2016 rates after the Kentucky Department of Education rejected the four percent over compensating rates set by the board of education earlier in September due to the time of notice of public hearings on the rates. The school board voted to amend their rates back to the previous year’s level at 42.6 cents per $100 assessed value on real estate and 42.7 percent on personal property, along with 53 cents on motor vehicle and three percent on utilities.

October

October News…What is normally the busiest intersection in Clinton County was an even greater flurry of activity last week as construction crews completed work on a re-design project at the junction of the U.S. 127 Bypass, KY 90 and Hwy. 734 near Junction Station in the Snow community. Although caution lights were installed at the intersection several years ago, local officials here for several years campaigned to the State Transportation Department to place traffic signals–stop lights–at the intersection, but transportation officials refused. After a study of the area earlier this year, new lane changes were designed and put in place last week.

A Clinton County man, Nathan Gray, 32, of Albany, was arrested and is facing several charges following a high speed chase over at least two counties and over a several mile radius. The incident began late Wednesday afternoon, October 4 and ended about an hour later, according to reports from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

An Albany man was killed and another seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in neighboring Cumberland County. According to Kentucky State Police, Terry P. Angel, 52, of Albany, was killed Friday night, October 13 when the vehicle he was riding in was involved in the accident. Paul R. Rose, 44, also of Albany, was critically injured in the wreck.

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs took the district tournament Monday night, October 16 at Cumberland County in five sets over Russell County. In the first round, Clinton County defeated host Cumberland County in three straight sets to win a berth in the 4th Region Tournament. Three CCHS players, Kayli Hadley, Bobbiann Key and Autumn McCutchen were named to the All-District tournament team.

For the 38th time, Clinton County residents joined with friends, neighbors, and relatives for the community’s biggest gathering downtown, the Foothills Festival. After a year-long effort of planning and plotting, the Foothills Festival Committee pulled off one of its best efforts in years. From the musical entertainment, to the food, to the crowds, to the weather, Foothills Festival 38 was a success from start to end.

October Deaths…

November

November News…There are no elections in Clinton County this year or across Kentucky, but in 2018 elections will more than make up for the off-year balloting as everything from local to state and federal offices, as well as judicial seats will be decided all across the state next year. Filing for primary elections will begin November 8, 2017 and end January 31, 2018.

Readers are reminded that Central Standard Time officially returns to most of the country at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 5 and everyone should “rewind” their time pieces back one hour late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

After a high speed chase into the city limits Monday morning, November 6, a pursuit came to an end with the suspect, Tyler D. Burton, 20, of Greensburg, Kentucky being taken down and placed into custody by Albany Police Officer Ricky Marcum as a host of other officer arrived seconds later. Before being apprehended, at least five vehicles had been damaged in collisions and one residence on Columbia Street had been damaged by the fleeing suspect. Burton is facing 25 charges, at least 19 of those felonies, by the Albany Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Long-time Kentucky House of Representatives member Jeff Hoover of Jamestown, following a week of accusations including sexual harassment of a staff member, has resigned his position of Speaker of the House but vows to continue to be a member of the House.

Travis Slone entered a guilty plea Monday, November 6 to a charge of second degree manslaughter in the shooting death of James D. Guffey last year. According to Commonwealth Attorney Jesse M. Stockton, he recommended a sentence of seven years.

Adam Smith, 31, of Albany, was arrested Tuesday, November 7 at the Albany Police Department and charged with one count of arson first degree and 20 counts of wanton endangerment first degree. Smith, a Clinton County Deputy Jailer, is believed to have intentionally started a fire in a storage closet at the jail that was occupied by 19 inmates and another deputy jailer.

Stefanie Dolen has recently moved back to Albany and is now a OD or Osteopathic Physician at The Medical Center – Albany. Dolen’s new position allows her to be here at the hospital during the day and check in on patients who are either admitted or came in through the emergency room.

The Operation Christmas Child collection week was held November 17-24 at Albany First Baptist Church and although the goal of 2,100 wasn’t met, a total of 1,579 boxes were collected and will be shipped to needy children in over 120 counties across the world.

After a year-long hiatus, the almost annual Christmas at Home Treasure Hunt will have residents in search of prizes throughout the downtown Albany area during the month of December. WANY’s 2017 Treasure Hunt, with the theme “Frosty Lost His Nose” will begin Friday, December 1.

December

December News… “The first day at the new Clinton County ATC (Area Technology Center)-SCC Clinton Campus-was an absolute success, which would not have been possible without the collaborative effort by the entire district to bring this together, including transportation, IT, facilities and maintenance, central office staff, CCHS staff, our teachers, and of course, our students,” said ATC Principal Stesha Flowers pertaining to the physical move of students, classrooms and offices to the new facility on Hwy. 90 west of Albany.

A much larger crowd than was expected turned out last Friday, December 1, for the inaugural Albany Christmas Memories Holiday celebration resulting in streets that were filled with local and area residents welcoming in the holiday season.

This year’s Christmas Village, “Santa’s Workshop” was held Thursday night, December 7 and when all was said and done, 114 kids went through the village and bought presents for their family members.

The Clinton County Board of Education held its final meeting a few days early, Thursday, December 14, with the anticipation that several citizens would be in attendance to discuss an ongoing policy issue–pertaining to bullying and a students’ right to protect themselves.

The 2017 Treasure Hunt, which is continuing with prizes, ended in record time as the main prize, “Frosty’s Nose” was found just five days after the hunt began December 1. Matthew Braswell and Krystal Bell, both of Albany, discovered the prize, worth over $1,000 total, which was bolted onto a stop sign in south Albany near the car wash on Tuesday, December 5 around 5:30 p.m.

Relay For Life held its annual “Pink-Out” night at Clinton County High School last Tuesday night during the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs games against Cumberland County. Relay For Life Area Coordinator Amanda Messer said the Cheerleader team raised $477 and the High School team raised $500 during the night for a total of $977.00.

December is a meaningful month to many people, but for Dr. William C. Powell, it marks his retirement and 44 years of serving the families of Clinton County. Dr. Powell graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Medicine in 1973 and soon afterward moved to Albany to start a family practice. At one point during that time, he was the only practicing physician in town.

