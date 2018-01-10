Harlan gets 1,000th point in loss to Pickett County, 60-45





The Clinton County Bulldogs finished the week 1-1, picking up a loss to Pickett County, and grabbing a win at home against Metcalfe County on Friday night. Clinton County is 10-7 on the year.

Clinton County 75

Metcalfe County 51

The Bulldogs started out Friday night’s game with a three pointer by Jackson Harlan. Metcalfe County answered with a three pointer to tie the game with 6:55 on the clock.

The game went back and forth for several minutes and even saw Metcalfe County take the lead with just less than a minute to play in the period, 14-13.

Clinton County finished out the quarter with a field goal by Chase Stines and a three pointer by Harlan for an 18-14 lead.

During the second quarter, Clinton County started to find some momentum as the Dawgs put together an 11-5 run to reach a 10 point lead with 2:55 on the clock, 29-19.

Clinton County finished the quarter with a 10-4 run to extend the lead to 16 at the half, 39-23.

The Bulldogs’ defense held strong in the second half as its offense continued to put points on the board. By the time the third quarter was over, Clinton County had posted 16 points in the third quarter, compared to Metcalfe County’s nine points, for a 55-34 lead.

The final quarter just sealed the deal for the Bulldogs as Clinton County posted 20 points in the final period for a final of 75-51.

During the game, Clinton County’s Seth Stockton posted another double-double with 12 rebounds and 22 points.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 27

Stockton 22

Caleb Guffey 8

Stines 6

Baker 3

Chase Guffey 3

Brown 2

Hill 2

Fulton 2

Clinton County 45

Pickett County 60

The Bulldogs fell apart Thursday night during its game against Pickett County.

What started out as a close game in the first half, quickly fell apart for Clinton County in the end as the Dawgs left with a 15 point loss, 60-45.

During the first quarter, the Dawgs grabbed an early lead after Pickett County scored the first basket of the game.

A three pointer by Stockton and a field goal by Harlan gave the Dawgs a 5-2 lead with 6:19 on the clock.

Back-to-back baskets by Pickett County gave the Bobcats the lead, 6-5, but a field goal by Stockton put the Dawgs back up by one point,7-6.

Pickett County then went on a 7-0 run to lead 13-7 with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter. Clinton County buckled down and started putting points on the board and as the quarter ended, Harlan shot and hit two free throws with zero seconds on the clock, which were his 1,000th and 1,001 career points. Those free throws cut the lead to one, 13-12.

Clinton County continued to struggle from the floor in the second quarter. Pickett County put together a 9-2 run on the Dawgs to grab an eight point lead with 5:32 on the clock, 22-14.

The Dawgs came back and cut the lead to four points, 22-18, but by the end of the quarter, Pickett County put together an 8-2 run for a 30-20 halftime score.

During the third quarter, Clinton County began to inch its way back into the game by putting up 12 points to Pickett County’s eight points to get back to within six points, 38-32.

The fourth quarter went much the same as Clinton County continued to struggle from the floor.

Pickett County put together a 7-2 run in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to lead, 45-34.

The Bobcats scored with 5:06 on the clock, followed by a three pointer by Stines to cut the lead to 10 points, 47-37.

Pickett County would finish out the quarter by scoring 13 more points compared to Clinton County’s eight to push the final score to 60-45, in favor of Pickett County.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stines 14

Harlan 13

Stockton 9

Fulton 3

Hill 2

Baker 2

Pruitt 2

The Bulldogs was back in action Tuesday night, too late for press deadline, against Cumberland County. Clinton County will host Russell County on Friday night with both games set to tip off immediately following the Lady Dawgs’ game.

1,000 and still going …

Jackson Harlan made his 1,000th career point Thursday night against Pickett County from the free throw line.