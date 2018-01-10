Carolyn Jones Guffey, 51, Albany, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Cletis J. Jones.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Gennie and David Beaty, Grimsley, Tennessee; two brothers, Richie Beaty, Jamestown, Tennessee; Ronnie Beaty, Albany; three nieces, Kristina Stephens and Morgan and Reese Alvia Beaty; three nephews, Logan, Devin and Ryan Beaty; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 8, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Cemetery Fund. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.