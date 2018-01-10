Todd Anderson, 48, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at the University of Louisville Hospital.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Virginia Riley and Bill Carr; his fiancee, Alisha Cope, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; his siblings, Tammy (Teddy) Martin, Byrdstown, Tennessee; Mandy (Randy) Likens, Burkesville, Kentucky; Casey (Ann) Anderson, Decherd, Tennessee; Tracy Davis, Bowling Green, Kentucky; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lane and Ellen Cope, Burkesville, Kentucky; also several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Pitcock, Randy Likens, Chad Smith and Brian Garner officiating. Final resting place in Lewis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family and may be left a Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.