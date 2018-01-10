Pamela Jean Scott, 67, Burkesville, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late Patty Jean Wilson.

She is survived by her father, Junior Wilson, Glasgow, Kentucky; her husband, Dale Scott; a son, Derrick (Melissa) Scott; Burkesville, Kentucky; two brothers, Rick (Pam) Wilson, Bloomington, Indiana; Dale Robert (Debra) Wilson, Celina, TN; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. Final resting place in Dutch Creek Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville.