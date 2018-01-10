Julie Mae Fugitt, 61, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Fugitt of Burkesville, Kentucky; a daughter, Carla Wingo, Greenwood, Indiana; siblings, David Miller, New Whiteland, Indiana; Janet Ingram, Greenwood, Indiana; Jeri Viaga, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and one granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville.